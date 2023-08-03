International Beer Day 2023 Date & History: 10 Fun Facts To Know About Beer

International Beer Day is observed every year on the first Friday of August. This year, the International Beer Day falls on Friday, 4 August 2023. The day is celebrated to try, enjoy and explore the different types of Beer available in the world.

Celebrating International Beer Day is an opportunity for Beer lovers to gather and spend some quality time with friends, family, and colleagues over a glass of Beer. One of the main goals behind recognizing the International Beer Day is to promote different forms and styles of Beer, besides supporting local breweries and their role in the beer culture.

The history of International Beer Day dates back to 2007, during which a group of friends held a Beer event in Santa Cruz and since then the day is observed on global level.