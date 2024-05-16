7 Tips To Keep the Skin Hydrated In Summer

Tips to keep Skin Hydrated In Summer
(Image: iStock)
Summer Skincare: With summer in full swing, it is more important than ever to take care of your skin and maintain a healthy glow. Summer temperatures can cause significant dryness, which can lead to the development of wrinkles, age spots, and other skin problems. Scientists have found that dry skin and dehydrated skin are not the same things. While both appear to be, there are major differences in the two conditions. Dry skin is caused by a lack of oil-producing glands on the face and body. On the other hand, dehydrated skin is caused by a lack of water.
In this article, we will discuss some tips to help you maintain your skin health and prevent dehydration and dryness. Fortunately, there are simple steps that you can follow to help maintain your skin hydrated and glossy during the summer season.
1. Start by drinking plenty of water. At least 8-10 glasses of water should be consumed daily to keep the body cool and avoid dry skin. It will also give you that inner glow without any make up.
2. You can also help your skin retain moisture by applying a good moisturizer twice a day after washing your skin. Look for products that contain ingredients such as aloe vera, cucumber, green tea, and rose water.
3. You should also never skip sunscreen. A sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher can help protect your skin from the sun and prevent the development of skin cancer. It is also important to apply your sunscreen on your skin at least 30 minutes before exposing yourself to the sun.
4. When you wash your face, it can become dry and tight. To prevent this, you should use a mild cleanser that does not strip off the skin. You can also use a baby shampoo or cleanser to help lock moisture into your skin. Look for products that contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, which helps maintain skin elasticity.
5. It is also important to avoid excessive use of makeup. You should apply a light makeup during the summer. This will help to prevent the development of uneven textured skin.
6. Finally, it is important to take care of your diet and lifestyle. Fruits and vegetables are good sources of hydration for the skin. Citrus fruits, such as oranges and lemons, are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for maintaining skin health. A balanced diet can also help to reduce the risk of developing dry skin.
7. In addition to the above tips, you can also try using a facial mist to help keep your skin hydrated throughout the day. Facial mists are available in a variety of scents and formulations, so you can find one that works for you.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)