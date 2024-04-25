7 Tips To Protect Your Pets From Heatwaves

With much of the country experiencing a heat wave, it is advisable for the pet owners to take steps to protect their pets from the risks of heat stroke. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, AVMA, heat waves can pose the same kinds of risks to animals as they do to humans. Some of the precautions recommended for pet owners include limiting walks to the cooler early morning or evening hours, making sure to give pets access to shade and cold water, and applying ice to water when possible.

