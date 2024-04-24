7 Tips To Protect Your Plants In Summer

1. One of the most important steps you can take to keep your plants cool during summer is to water them in the morning. This is before the sun typically starts beating down, which is why it’s best to do it early in the morning or at early afternoon. If you wait until midday or even later, most of the water will likely evaporate before it reaches the plant’s roots.

2. Another important step is to use light mulch. Mulch is a type of soil amendment that helps to keep the soil cool and moist. There are many different forms of mulch, but you’ll probably want to use a light-colored mulch, such as dried grass clippings. This will help to reflect the sunlight and keep the soil moist for longer.

3. If you don’t have access to light mulch, you can also make your own shade cover by using old sheets, old window screens, or narrow panels of wood lattice. This will help to cool and shade the plants and keep them cool during the summer months.