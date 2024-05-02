6 Tips To Prevent Mumps From Spreading

how to prevent mumps from spreading
Mumps is a highly contagious viral infection that causes a painful swelling in the parotid salivary glands (parotitis). The disease mostly affects children and babies, but it can also affect adults. Mumps is highly contagious and can spread easily through close contact.
Mumps is caused by a virus called mumps virus. It is a contagious, viral infection that can cause painful swelling in the parotid salivary glands (parotitis). Symptoms of mumps include high fever, cough, and runny nose, red and sore eyes, and a rash. The disease can also lead to pneumonia and encephalitis.
Mumps is a rare disease, with only a few hundred cases reported each year in the United States. However, outbreaks of mumps do occur regularly, especially in places where there is close human contact. This is why it is important for children to be vaccinated against mumps, to reduce their risk of contracting the infection.
If you are experiencing symptoms of mumps, it is important to see a doctor immediately. Early diagnosis and treatment can help to prevent serious complications.
Get vaccinated. The MMR vaccine is the most effective way to prevent mumps. Children usually get two doses of the MMR vaccine as part of their childhood immunization schedule. The first dose is usually given between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second dose is between the ages of 4 and 6. The MMR vaccine is also given to adults who are at high risk of getting the disease.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick with mumps.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
