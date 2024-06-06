7 Cooling Foods For Dogs In Summer

1. Cucumber

Cucumber are perfect for hydration since they are very low in calories which make them an excellent choice for dogs. They also contain vitamins K and C, and magnesium, which help support overall health.

2. Watermelon

Watermelon is considered as a hydration hero since it has 92 percent water content. It is also a good source of vitamins A, B6, and C, which are essential for maintaining healthy skin and coat. While feeding dogs ensure removing all seeds and the rind to avoid choking and gastrointestinal blockages. Also it is recommended to feed watermelon to dogs not more than twice a week as the sugar content is very high.

3. Yogurt

Plain yoghurt is beneficial for dog’s bones and teeth since it is high in calcium and protein. It also helps in improving digestive health. It is to be made sure that it is unsweetened and without any artificial sweeteners, which tend to be toxic for dogs. Also, chilled chicken soup is also a great way to keep dogs cool.

4. Coconut water

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte that helps to keep the pets hydrated during the summer. Coconut water is also rich in potassium and magnesium, which help to regulate blood pressure and helps keep dog's muscles functioning correctly.