7 Cooling Foods For Dogs In Summer

foods that keep dogs cool
(Image: iStock)
Amid the ongoing heatwave conditions in the country, hydration plays an important role in your furry friend's diet for its overall well-being. Apart from providing them with sufficient water to drink, it is also important to include liquid foods and seasonal fruits and vegetables that will help cool their bodies. Dogs are at an increased risk of heatstroke and dehydration as their thick fur prevents heat from escaping and sweat glands work properly mainly in their paw pads.
To ensure they stay comfortable in this scorching summer heat, dog owners need to make crucial changes in their diet by adding high fiber, hydrating and nutritious fruits and vegetables to their meals. The most vital nutrient, water helps to keep dogs hydrated and also aids in digestion, circulation, and regulating body temperature.
Ensure that the pets have access to fresh, clean water at all times, especially during the scorching heat waves of Indian summers. This summer, cool you pet dog down with these foods, which are great to be consumed during the hot weather.
1. Cucumber
Cucumber are perfect for hydration since they are very low in calories which make them an excellent choice for dogs. They also contain vitamins K and C, and magnesium, which help support overall health.
2. Watermelon
Watermelon is considered as a hydration hero since it has 92 percent water content. It is also a good source of vitamins A, B6, and C, which are essential for maintaining healthy skin and coat. While feeding dogs ensure removing all seeds and the rind to avoid choking and gastrointestinal blockages. Also it is recommended to feed watermelon to dogs not more than twice a week as the sugar content is very high.
3. Yogurt
Plain yoghurt is beneficial for dog’s bones and teeth since it is high in calcium and protein. It also helps in improving digestive health. It is to be made sure that it is unsweetened and without any artificial sweeteners, which tend to be toxic for dogs. Also, chilled chicken soup is also a great way to keep dogs cool.
4. Coconut water
Coconut water is a natural electrolyte that helps to keep the pets hydrated during the summer. Coconut water is also rich in potassium and magnesium, which help to regulate blood pressure and helps keep dog's muscles functioning correctly.
5. Blueberries
Blueberries are a great source of antioxidants, which help improve dog's immune system. They are also low in calories and high in fiber, which make them a great snack for your dog's during the summer. They’re also great for older dogs as they help with cognitive functions.
6. Mangoes
Dogs can also enjoy this seasonal, mouth watering delicacy. Ripened mangoes, with the seed and outer peel completely removed prove to be perfect for the pet dogs to eat. Mangoes being rich in vitamins like A, B6, C, E, antioxidants, flavonoids and fiber, makes them a delicious and healthy treat for pet dogs.
7. Sweet Potato
Sweet potatoes are a great source of fiber, which help to improve the digestion of dogs. They are also rich in vitamin A, and hence helps to improve pet dog's eyesight. The best variety of sweety potatoes for dogs are the orange variety.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined