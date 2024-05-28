Heat Wave: 7 Amazing Tips to Prevent Dehydration in This Scorching Summer Heat

Tips to prevent dehydration in heat wave.
Tips to Prevent Dehydration: Summer is in full swing and while we’re all looking forward enjoy the summer season with picnics, hiking, trip to mountains, and more, it’s important to remember that excessive exposure to sun heat be detrimental to our health. With the ongoing heat wave in India, many heat related illnesses like dehydration in particular have become a serious concern. Dehydration occurs when the amount of water the body uses is higher than the amount of water and liquids it actually consumes. This can happen in a matter of hours or days, and if you don’t drink plenty of water, you can start to experience symptoms of dehydration such as headache, dizziness, weakness, and dry mouth.
People suffering from dehydration should drink plenty of water and fluids, and if they fail to do so, they can pass out and even experience more serious health complications. Let us check out some easy and interesting tips below to avoid dehydration and associated illnesses.
Staying hydrated, staying cool, and avoiding the sun can help you maintain your health and well-being during the summer months. Dehydration can be dangerous for most people but taking some simple precautions can help in avoiding this and staying healthy during summers. Let us read them below.
1. Stay Hydrated: To beat the heat wave, one of the important ways is to stay hydrated. Ensure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to avoid dehydration. In addition, you can also consume fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, and sugar-free juices to stay hydrated and healthy in summers.
2. Appropriate Clothing: Wear light colored, loose and breathable clothes during summers. This will maintain the body temperature and prevent excessive sweating which causes fluid loss, and eventually results in dehydration.
3. Take Fluids and Electrolyte After Exercise: When you exercise hard, your body demands more water. And if you’re going to be exercising for a long time or at a high intensity, you’ll need to drink extra water. When you’re exercising, it’s also important to bring in extra electrolytes when needed. Plain water is enough for most people, but some circumstances can call for a sports drink. Sports drinks with sodium or carbohydrates can help you recover better from dehydration.
4. Eat Fresh Fruits and Vegetable: It is extremely important to maintain the fluid levels of body to prevent dehydration in summer. Many fruits and vegetables, including watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, and lettuce have a high water content, and therefore help in overall hydration. In addition, consuming such refreshing foods help in quenching the thirst caused by extreme heat in summers.
5. Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine: Consuming alcohol and caffeinated drinks in summer may lead to dehydration and serious heat related illnesses. Therefore, it is recommended to stay hydrated and maintain a healthy lifestyle by avoiding alcohol, sugary drinks, and caffeine.
6. Consume Probiotics: Probiotics are important for maintaining a healthy gut and enhancing the function of immune system. They also help in absorption of fluids including water. Therefore, it is recommended to consume probiotics in summer to prevent dehydration and other heat related illnesses.
7. Avoid Prolonged Exposure to Sun: During harsh summers, one of the effective ways to avoid dehydration is to avoid exposure to sun. This can be done by staying indoors, especially when the sun is at its peak. If you have to go out, consider walking using an umbrella or walking under shade.
