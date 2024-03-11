5 Benefits Of Azelaic Acid for Skin

Azelaic acid is a naturally occurring dicarboxylic acid found in grains such as barley, wheat, and rye. The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of azelaic acid make it effective in the treatment of skin conditions like acne and rosacea. The acid helps to prevent future outbreaks and cleans the bacteria from pores that cause acne. It has a wide array of benefits which include treating acne and rosacea. It also helps to fade hyperpigmentation and melasma. It is gentle enough even for sensitive skin and is even safe during pregnancy and breast-feeding. Azelaic acid is applied to the skin. It is available in gel, foam, and cream form.

Azelaic acid by itself is not typically a dermatologist’s first choice for acne treatment because it not only takes some time to take effect but also has a few side effects such as skin burning, dryness, and peeling.