Rosacea: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Rosacea is a common disorder and it generally affects the skin on the face causing redness on the nose, chin, cheeks and forehead. If it is not looked after immediately, the redness can become more intense making it appear ruddy thus causing the blood vessels to appear more prominently. At times, the redness and the disorder may spread up to the chest, ears, neck or scalp.

If rosacea is left untreated, you will begin to see red solid bumps and pus-filled pimples. Moreover, your nose will begin to look like a bulbous, swollen thing called rhinophyma. Rosacea can also affect the eyes, irritating them and making them appear bloodshot or watery. According to Healthline, around 14 million people in America suffer from this condition.

Let's have a quick look on the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of the disorder- Rosacea.