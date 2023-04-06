Rosacea: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
Know the common signs, symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment options for rosacea, a common skin disorder.
Rosacea is a common disorder and it generally affects the skin on the face causing redness on the nose, chin, cheeks and forehead. If it is not looked after immediately, the redness can become more intense making it appear ruddy thus causing the blood vessels to appear more prominently. At times, the redness and the disorder may spread up to the chest, ears, neck or scalp.
If rosacea is left untreated, you will begin to see red solid bumps and pus-filled pimples. Moreover, your nose will begin to look like a bulbous, swollen thing called rhinophyma. Rosacea can also affect the eyes, irritating them and making them appear bloodshot or watery. According to Healthline, around 14 million people in America suffer from this condition.
Let's have a quick look on the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of the disorder- Rosacea.
Rosacea Causes
According to the doctors of the Mayo Clinic, the exact cause of the disorder, rosacea is unknown and there can be different reasons or theories for the development of the disorder.
One such theory is that rosacea might be a component of a more generalized disorder of the blood vessels while some say that it is caused by microscopic skin mites, fungus, psychological factors or a malfunction of the connective tissue under the skin. But more research is required to know what triggers the condition for proper treatment and prevention.
Rosacea Symptoms
According to US NIH, here are common signs and symptoms of rosacea:
Rosacea causes consistent facial blushing or flushing, mainly in the central part of the face though it may not be so visible on the brown or black skin.
People who suffer from rosacea may see small blood vessels of the nose and cheeks break and be visible in the form of spider veins.
Few people with rosacea may see pimples on their face similar to acne and at times these pimples are filled with pus as well.
Rosacea may give you a burning sensation making the affected area feel hot and tender.
Rosacea patients may experience dry, irritated, swollen eyes and eyelids, condition known as ocular rosacea.
Enlarged nose or thick skin on the nose may also be a common symptom but only in men.
Rosacea: Diagnosis & Treatment
Your health professional will examine your skin for any signs and symptoms of rosacea and then ask you a few questions regarding your medical history. The doctor may ask you about problems you have been experiencing with your face (redness, bumps or pimples, burning, itching, etc.). Also, there is no specific test to diagnose rosacea.
According to MedicalNewsToday, the two treatment options for Rosacea include medications and surgery. Doctors may prescribe oral and topical medicines to make the bumps, pimples and redness disappear. Surgical procedures like lasers will help remove visible blood vessels, extensive redness, or correct nose disfigurement.
