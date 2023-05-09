If there is one hair product that has gained popularity in the recent years it is hair growth serum.
A topical treatment, hair serum promises to control hair loss, promote hair growth, and even stimulate thicker hair – and reduce the general anxiety that you feel because of it.
But how effective are they?
FIT spoke to three experts - Dr Indur Ramchandani, Director Dermatology Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Dr Tejaswini Ratnaparkhi, Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, and Dr Chaitanya Singh, Dermatologist to understand.
What’s the Role of a Hair Growth Serum?
Dr Chaitanya says, "These serums are typically made with ingredients that are known to nourish the hair follicles, improve scalp health, and stimulate hair growth."
The serums are often used by people who experience issues like hair thinning or hair loss due to various factors such as:
Genetics
Age
Hormonal change
Medical conditions
Do Hair Regrowth Serums Really Work? Dermatologists Share Their PoV
1. How Do Hair Regrowth Serums Work?
"They typically work by providing nutrients and active ingredients directly to the hair follicles, promoting circulation and oxygenation in the scalp, and improving the overall health of the hair."Dr Indur Ramchandani, Director Dermatology Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre.
According to Dr Chaitanya, the ingredients found in hair regrowth serums vary depending on the specific product and brand, but some common ingredients include:
Expand
Minoxidil: This is an FDA-approved ingredient that has been shown to stimulate hair growth and prevent hair loss.
Biotin: This is a B-vitamin that is essential for healthy hair growth.
Peptides: These are amino acids that can stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth.
Caffeine: This ingredient can increase blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair growth.
Saw palmetto: This herb is believed to reduce the production of the hormone DHT, which can contribute to hair loss.
Niacin: This ingredient can improve blood circulation to the scalp and promote hair growth.
2. But How Effective Are They?
They are effective, but the degree of effectiveness depends on several factors, explains Dr Tejaswini Ratnaparkhi.
"Firstly, the severity and cause of the hair loss can play a role in the effectiveness of the serum. For example, if the hair loss is due to genetic factors or a medical condition, the serum may not be as effective as it would be for hair loss caused by external factors such as stress or poor nutrition."
Additionally, consistent and prolonged use of the serum is necessary to see results, as hair growth is a slow process, she added.
"The individual's overall health and lifestyle habits, such as a balanced diet and stress management, can also affect the efficacy of the serum," the doctor elaborated.Expand
3. There Are Side-Effects
"The frequency of use of hair regrowth serums depends on the specific product and its instructions. So it is important to follow the directions provided," says Dr Chaitanya. In general, most hair regrowth serums are applied daily or every other day for several weeks or months – but not following the instructions can cause:
Itching
Redness
Irritation of the scalp
In rare cases, some people may experience more severe side effects such as:
Dizziness
Difficult breathing
It's important to note that some ingredients in hair regrowth serums may not be safe for everyone.
Pregnant women, nursing mothers, and people with comorbidities must medical conditions should consult with a healthcare provider before using any hair regrowth serum or other hair products.Expand
4. Precautions and tips to keep in mind while using hair regrowth serums
There are some precautions and tips to keep in mind when using hair regrowth serums, according to all three experts:
Follow the instructions: Always read the label and follow the instructions carefully. Using too much of the serum or using it more frequently than recommended can cause adverse effects.
Apply to clean, dry scalp: Make sure your scalp is clean and dry before applying the serum. This helps the serum penetrate the scalp and work more effectively.
Be patient: Hair regrowth serums take time to work. It can take several weeks or even months before you start to see results. Be patient and consistent with your use of the product.
Don't stop using other hair care products: Hair regrowth serums work best when used in combination with other hair care products such as shampoos and conditioners. Don't stop using these products when using a hair regrowth serum.
Avoid using heat styling tools: Heat styling tools such as hair dryers and straighteners can damage your hair and scalp. Avoid using them or use them sparingly when using a hair regrowth serum.
Discontinue use if you experience any side effects: If you experience any itching, redness, or other side effects, discontinue use of the product and consult a doctor.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)Expand
How Do Hair Regrowth Serums Work?
"They typically work by providing nutrients and active ingredients directly to the hair follicles, promoting circulation and oxygenation in the scalp, and improving the overall health of the hair."Dr Indur Ramchandani, Director Dermatology Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre.
According to Dr Chaitanya, the ingredients found in hair regrowth serums vary depending on the specific product and brand, but some common ingredients include:
Minoxidil: This is an FDA-approved ingredient that has been shown to stimulate hair growth and prevent hair loss.
Biotin: This is a B-vitamin that is essential for healthy hair growth.
Peptides: These are amino acids that can stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth.
Caffeine: This ingredient can increase blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair growth.
Saw palmetto: This herb is believed to reduce the production of the hormone DHT, which can contribute to hair loss.
Niacin: This ingredient can improve blood circulation to the scalp and promote hair growth.
But How Effective Are They?
They are effective, but the degree of effectiveness depends on several factors, explains Dr Tejaswini Ratnaparkhi.
"Firstly, the severity and cause of the hair loss can play a role in the effectiveness of the serum. For example, if the hair loss is due to genetic factors or a medical condition, the serum may not be as effective as it would be for hair loss caused by external factors such as stress or poor nutrition."
Additionally, consistent and prolonged use of the serum is necessary to see results, as hair growth is a slow process, she added.
"The individual's overall health and lifestyle habits, such as a balanced diet and stress management, can also affect the efficacy of the serum," the doctor elaborated.
There Are Side-Effects
"The frequency of use of hair regrowth serums depends on the specific product and its instructions. So it is important to follow the directions provided," says Dr Chaitanya. In general, most hair regrowth serums are applied daily or every other day for several weeks or months – but not following the instructions can cause:
Itching
Redness
Irritation of the scalp
In rare cases, some people may experience more severe side effects such as:
Dizziness
Difficult breathing
It's important to note that some ingredients in hair regrowth serums may not be safe for everyone.
Pregnant women, nursing mothers, and people with comorbidities must medical conditions should consult with a healthcare provider before using any hair regrowth serum or other hair products.
Precautions and tips to keep in mind while using hair regrowth serums
There are some precautions and tips to keep in mind when using hair regrowth serums, according to all three experts:
Follow the instructions: Always read the label and follow the instructions carefully. Using too much of the serum or using it more frequently than recommended can cause adverse effects.
Apply to clean, dry scalp: Make sure your scalp is clean and dry before applying the serum. This helps the serum penetrate the scalp and work more effectively.
Be patient: Hair regrowth serums take time to work. It can take several weeks or even months before you start to see results. Be patient and consistent with your use of the product.
Don't stop using other hair care products: Hair regrowth serums work best when used in combination with other hair care products such as shampoos and conditioners. Don't stop using these products when using a hair regrowth serum.
Avoid using heat styling tools: Heat styling tools such as hair dryers and straighteners can damage your hair and scalp. Avoid using them or use them sparingly when using a hair regrowth serum.
Discontinue use if you experience any side effects: If you experience any itching, redness, or other side effects, discontinue use of the product and consult a doctor.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)