6 Health Benefits of Brown Bread

Brown bread is considered a healthier bread option and hence has become a popular breakfast promoting satiety. Every region has its specialties and recipes for making this bread. Brown bread contains a lot of whole wheat flour, such as rye or wheat. Ingredients like caramel or molasses are used to color bread. It is considered ideal for the health-conscious consumer because it retains the germ and bran of wheat flour. The five main ingredients of brown bread are wheat flour, water, salt, sugar, and yeast. The major difference between brown and white bread lies in the type of flour used. While brown bread is made of whole wheat flour, which contains more nutrients and fiber, white bread is made from refined flour. So, it lacks some of the nutritional elements found in whole grains.

In addition to being healthy, brown bread is also versatile; it can be eaten as it is, as toast, or even as part of a crumb cake or pie.