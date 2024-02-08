10 Things To Do On Valentine's Day If You Are Single

1. Go to a concert

Concerts are always a ton of fun and they always prove to be better without having to worry about other people around you. So go to a concert have fun and let loose on the dance floor while jamming out to some of your favorite songs.

2. Go to karaoke

Karaoke is always guaranteed to be a fun time whether you want to sing at the top of your lungs with your friends or want to do it all by yourself.

3. Try out a new restaurant

There is a good chance that there are plenty of restaurants around you that you haven’t seen yet, so why not go check them out with your forever valentines - parents?

4. Create a vision board

It is never too late to manifest your goals for the year or months ahead. So this Valentine go grab a stack of magazines and start cutting out images and words that represent your intentions, or go digital with a board on free websites like Pinterest and Canva.

5. Movie marathon

The fun thing about the movie marathon idea is that you can either do it at home by picking out some of your favorite movies and watching them from your couch alone. Or, you can head over to your local theater and take in some of the latest flicks with friends.

6. Spa day

A full-blown, no-holds-barred spa day screams self-love. If you're up for some luxury, book yourself a bunch of services that make you feel like the royal you are. This includes massages, manis, facials, fluffy robes, and complimentary prosecco. You can also turn your home into a DIY spa with bubble baths, face masks, and some fancy cucumber water. Whatever you choose, let it be a day of indulgence.