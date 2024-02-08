10 Things To Do On Valentine's Day If You Are Single

Valentine's day ideas for singles
(Image: iStock)
February means being bombarded with red hearts, pink flowers, and phrases like 'Be mine' written in elegant script everywhere you look. For some people, who are single Valentine's Day is an annoying and unnecessary commercial celebration. For those who are unattached and not exactly happy about it, though, it can be more like pouring salt in a wound. Fortunately, it doesn't have to be that way! While a couple's massage may not be on the docket, you can still plan on having a ball on February 14.
Valentine's Day can be a great opportunity to indulge in fun activities, whether it's a solo dinner or some self-care. Just because you don't have a significant other doesn't mean you can't commemorate this holiday with some self-love
1. Go to a concert
Concerts are always a ton of fun and they always prove to be better without having to worry about other people around you. So go to a concert have fun and let loose on the dance floor while jamming out to some of your favorite songs.
2. Go to karaoke
Karaoke is always guaranteed to be a fun time whether you want to sing at the top of your lungs with your friends or want to do it all by yourself.
3. Try out a new restaurant
There is a good chance that there are plenty of restaurants around you that you haven’t seen yet, so why not go check them out with your forever valentines - parents?
4. Create a vision board
It is never too late to manifest your goals for the year or months ahead. So this Valentine go grab a stack of magazines and start cutting out images and words that represent your intentions, or go digital with a board on free websites like Pinterest and Canva.
5. Movie marathon
The fun thing about the movie marathon idea is that you can either do it at home by picking out some of your favorite movies and watching them from your couch alone. Or, you can head over to your local theater and take in some of the latest flicks with friends.
6. Spa day
A full-blown, no-holds-barred spa day screams self-love. If you're up for some luxury, book yourself a bunch of services that make you feel like the royal you are. This includes massages, manis, facials, fluffy robes, and complimentary prosecco. You can also turn your home into a DIY spa with bubble baths, face masks, and some fancy cucumber water. Whatever you choose, let it be a day of indulgence.
7. Plan a Galentine's day
If you're single, that doesn’t mean you have to spend Valentine’s Day all by yourself. Even if your friends are in a relationship, plan to make separate plans with them to have the best type of celebration there is- Galentine’s Day. Sip on some fun drinks, munch on little snacks, and take the time to appreciate the wonderful friendships you have with the women in your life.
8. Try new recipe
If you have a bunch of recipes saved to your bookmarks or favorites that you've been meaning to try out this Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to grab the ingredients and cook a delicious dinner for one.
9. Buy yourself flowers
This Valentine's Day treat yourself to a beautiful arrangement of flowers, you can also bring home an assortment and channel your inner florist to make beautiful bouquets. Use them to decorate your home and bask in the sweet smell.
10. Go to a comedy show
Stand-up comedy shows are always full of self-effacing humor, and laughing is one of the best ways to boost your mood. If you don't feel like going out, you can stream one of the latest specials on Netflix.
