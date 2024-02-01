ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

OTT Releases In February 2024: Shows & Movies On Netflix, Prime, & Other Apps

Check the list of shows and movies to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioCinema, and Apple TV

Shivangani Singh
Published
Entertainment
3 min read
Get ready to be entertained with the upcoming movies and shows in February 2024 on OTT Platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, etc. The list includes from Animated movies to serious social issues. For adventure lovers also this month includes a wide range of movies and shows. Netflix has a long list of releases for the shortest month of the year. The shortest month of the year promises yet another roster filled with diverse content from all over the world. From Turkish thrillers to one-of-a-kind Korean dramas, sizzling dating reality shows, a long list of comedy movies to even animated titles for kids, a lot is scheduled to premiere soon.

Moreover, this month is extra special as The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will also be live-streamed globally on Netflix. It will be held on February 24 at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT. Eagerly awaited series like Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith and the live-action remake of the anime Avatar: The Last Airbender are releasing in February. True crime enthusiasts can sink their teeth into a new documentary series: The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth coming to Netflix soon. Let's have a look at the complete list of OTT releases this month.

OTT Releases On Netflix In February 2024

1 February: Fame After Fame (Spanish)

2 February: Orion and the Dark (Animation), Let's talk about CHU (Taiwanese)

5 February: Dee & Friends in Oz (Animation), Aquaman and the List Kingdom

7 February: Luz: The Light of Heart (Brazilian), Rael: Le Prophete des Extraterrestres / Rael: The Last Prophet, Love Never Lies Poland Season 2 Part 2

8 February: One Day

9 February: Lover Stalker Killer, Ashes (Turkish), A Killer Paradox (Korean), Alpha Males Season 2 (Spanish)

13 February: Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All, Kill Me If You Dare

14 February: Love is Blind Season 6, Good Morning: Veronica Season 3 (Brazilian), Players, The Heartbreak Agency (German), A Soweto Love Story (South African)

15 February: The Vince Staples Show (Netflix series), Ready Set Love (Thai), House of Ninjas ( Japanese), AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2

16 February: Comedy Chaos (Indonesian), The Abyss (Swedish)

19 February: Rhythm + Flow Italy, Einstein and the Bomb

20 February: Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

21 February: Can I Tell You a Secret

22 February: Avatar The Last Airbender 

23 February: Through My Window 3: Looking at You (Spanish), Mea Culpa, Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6, The Indrani Mukerjea Story

28 February: American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, Code 8: Part II, The Mire Season 3 / The Mire Millennium

OTT Releases On Amazon Prime In February 2024

1 February: After Everything

2 February: Mr& Mrs Smith, Pindam, Kaiva

3 February: Saindhav

5 February: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

9 February: Upgraded, Wolf Like Me, The Underdoggs, Migration , Jorugga Husharugga, Bad manners

12 February: Five Blind dates

13 February: The Marvels, Anyone But You

15 February: Young Sheldon

16 February: This is me...Now : A Love Story, Atharva, Kshetrapathi

19 February: Sound Of Freedom

22 February: The Winchesters

23 February: Poacher, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

25 February: The Walking Dead : The Ones Who Live

29 February: Blue Star, Paw Petrol: The Mighty

OTT Releases On Disney+Hotsar In February 2024

2 February: Miss Perfect

7 February: The Marvels

9 February: Aarya Season 3

27 February: Shogun

28 February: Iwaju

OTT Releases On JioCinema In February 2024

5 February - Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12

6 February - The Exorcist: Believer

7 February - The Nun II

8 February - Tokyo Vice Season 2

OTT Releases On Apple TV In February 2024

14 February - The New Look

16 February - The Dynasty: New England Patriots

21 February - Messi's World Cup : The Rise of a Legend, Constellation

