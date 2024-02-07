ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Upcoming Events In February & March 2024: Music Events & Comedy Shows In Delhi

Check the list of a few of the major music concerts, music events, and comedy shows in Delhi.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Entertainment
2 min read
If you think that food fests and pop-ups sum up the happening life of Delhi, then you couldn’t be more wrong! The Capital has too many musical delights to look forward to in the upcoming days of the year and everyone's inner fan is looking forward to banging heads and singing along with thousands of other people. And to make sure you don’t miss out on all the big happening ones, we have handmade a list of the best and much-anticipating concerts you can attend in Delhi in the upcoming weeks of 2024.

Major Upcoming Music Concerts & Events In Delhi

February 7: 9 PM - 1 AM

Sukoon 2.0 ft. The Frequency Project

Ministry of Sound | Brewery, Noida

February 9 | 8 PM

Moongphali Band Live

Trippy Tequila, Noida

February 10 | 5 PM

Kalakriti

Bipin Chandra Pal Bhavan, Delhi

February 10 | 5:30 PM

Village Square presents Amarrass Nights

Sunder Nursery, Delhi

February 10 - 11 | 12 PM - 10 PM

Moonrise Festival 2024

JLN Stadium Gate No. 2, Delhi

February 10 | Gates Open at 5 PM

Darshan Raval India Tour| Delhi

Gymkhana Club, Gurugram

February 9- 11 PM to 4 AM

I HATE MODELS Live

Soho Club Delhi, Delhi

February 10- 9 PM to 2 AM

Valentine's Special Saturday ft. Akhil Sachdeva Live

Mittyesque, Gurugram

February 14: 12 AM to 5 AM

Varinder Brar

The Knot, Delhi

February 14: 10 PM to 4 AM

Valentine's Day ft TEGI PANNU

Soho Club Delhi, Delhi

February 7 to 14- 12 PM to 6 PM

Valentine's Week Special

38 Barracks, Delhi

February 24 | 6:30 PM Onwards

Vishal Mishra, Pehle Bhi Main, India Tour 2024

Gymkhana Club, Gurugram

March 2 | 5 PM onwards

Punjabi Beats Fiesta by Black Moon Party

Gymkhana Club Sector-29 / Sector 30, Gurugram

March 2 | 6 PM Onwards

Sunidhi Chauhan Live | Delhi

JLN stadium Gate No. 2, Delhi

March 9 | 6 PM Onwards

Piyush Mishra's Ballimaaraan

Gymkhana Club Sector-29 / Sector 30, Gurugram

March 17 | 8 PM Onwards

Kya Karenge - Osho Jain Tour 2024 | Delhi

Saket Social, Delhi

Upcoming Comedy Shows In Delhi

7 - 25 February 2024

Best of Standup - Standup Comedy Show

Laughter Nation Comedy Club, Hauz Khas Village

9 February 2024, 8:30 PM onwards

Jo bolta hai wohi hota hai, ft. Harsh Gujral

The Laugh Store : Vegas Mall, Dwarka, Delhi NCR

10 February 2024, 6 PM onwards

Sab theek ho jayega by Ashish Bagrecha

Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Ajmere Gate, Delhi

11 February 2024, 3:30 PM onwards

School chale hum by Inder Sahani

The Laugh Store : Vegas Mall, Dwarka, Delhi NCR

11 February 2024, 8 PM onwards

Udta Punjab by Pratish Narula

The Laugh Store: Vegas Mall, Dwarka, Delhi NCR

12 February 2024, 8 PM onwards

Gaurav Gupta Live

The Laugh Store: Vegas Mall, Dwarka, Delhi NCR

16 - 17 February 2024

Zakir Khan Live

Thyagraj Stadium, Delhi

17 February 2024, 6pm onwards

Carry on Mummy by Harpriya Bains

Cafe 27 Comedy Club, Delhi

24 February 2024

Oh No! Standup comedy by Urooj Ashfaq

Ghalib Auditorium, Delhi

3 March 2024, 8 PM

Pannu Yaar! Standup Comedy Show by Gurleen Pannu

The Laugh Store: Vegas Mall, Dwarka, Delhi NCR

24 March 2024

Kisi ko batana mat by Anubhav Singh Bassi

Talkatora Stadium, Delhi

31 March 2024, 6:30 PM Onwards

Main Shayar Toh Nahi by Manhar Seth

Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Ajmere Gate, Delhi

