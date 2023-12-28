New Year’s Eve: 7 Best Recipes for Your New Year Party at Home; Know Here

New Year is about trying new recipes and hosting parties. The main events are held on New Year's Eve as people welcome the new year with their loved ones. No party is complete without starters and drinks. New Year is the time when people meet their loved ones and have a good time. They make unforgettable memories during the holiday season. New Year is also the time to try new experiences and cook exotic dishes. Everyone should take part in cooking.
If you are confused regarding what to include in your New Year Eve's party menu, we will help you out. It is a time to impress your guests with your cooking skills. You must curate a menu that includes everyone's favourite food items. We are here to guide you while you decide your menu for the party.
Here are some snacks and food items that you can try making during the New Year Eve's party. Get some inspiration after going through the dishes stated by us and then decide on your menu.
New Year’s Eve Party: Best Recipes
Cheese Balls
The melting cheese on the inside and crispy coating on the outside is sure to grab the attention of your guests. Cheese balls are everyone's favourite party snacks.
They are made using mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheese cubes and then given a circular shape. The balls are coated in corn flour and dusted with breadcrumbs. Then, you can fry the cheese balls until crispy in texture.
Chicken Wings
To make this dish, you have to first coat the chicken wings in a batter. Then, put the coated wings in hot oil and keep frying them until crispy and golden. You can also bake the chicken wings in the oven if you want to eat a healthier version. Serve them hot with sauce or mayonnaise.
Onion Rings
Make a batter for coating. Properly mix refined flour, milk, eggs, garlic powder, black pepper powder, and salt. Add water according to your need and whisk to make a batter. Cut the onions into rings and dip them in the batter. Coat the rings with breadcrumbs and drop them in hot oil. Serve with a dip once done.
Pizza Wheels
Pizza wheels are pizza but a smaller version. You can eat them in a single bite and they are perfect New Year's Eve party snacks. To make this, small balls of dough are rolled out into strips of 1-2 inches.
Now, you have to spread pizza sauce, add finely chopped vegetables, and roll them into pinwheels. Bake them for a few minutes and they will be ready.
Mozzarella Sticks
To make this, mozzarella cheese is cut into sticks. Then, they are dipped in whisked eggs and coated in breadcrumbs. The coating has to be thick before you fry the sticks. Once the mozzarella sticks turn golden brown, you can serve them.
Paneer Pakoda
To make this item, you have to cut the paneer into square pieces. Prepare a thick batter using water, flour, red chilli powder, cumin, turmeric, salt and soda bi-carb. Now, dip the paneer chunks in this batter and then fry them in oil. Serve the paneer pakodas with green chutney.
Keema Samosa
First, marinate the keema with ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, salt, turmeric, coriander powder, and curd. Mix well and keep for twenty minutes.
Heat the oil and add the marinated keema. Cook well. Make the outer filling of the samosa and add the keema. Fry till they are properly cooked.
