Woman Alleges Bouncers at Delhi Club Assaulted Her, Tore off Clothes

A woman has alleged that her clothes were torn and the bouncers of a club misbehaved with her in Delhi's South Extension Part-1 area, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened on 18 September at around 2:14 am, when they got a call from the victim woman.

Police reached the spot and found that the woman's clothes were messed up and disordered, and on enquiry, she alleged that her clothes were torn by two bouncers and the manager of the club, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

She further alleged that she was misbehaved and hit by them, and they had also touched her inappropriately. The accused persons' identities were established and the victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for the treatment, police said.