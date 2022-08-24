UPPSC Mains 2022: Exam Schedule Released on uppsc.up.nic.in, Details Here

The dates for the Uttar Pradesh Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2022 exam have been announced.

The mains 2022 exam for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is scheduled to be held from 27 September 2022. Candidates who registered for the exam can check the detailed UPPSC exam schedule.

As per the official notice, the UPPSC Mains 2022 exam will be organised in two shifts of three hours. Candidates can check the details and the entire schedule on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC mains written examination will have six compulsory and two optional papers. Each paper consists of 150 marks.