UPPSC Mains 2022: Exam Schedule Released on uppsc.up.nic.in, Details Here

Check the complete schedule and syllabus for UPPCS mains exam on uppsc.up.nic.in.
The dates for the Uttar Pradesh Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2022 exam have been announced.
The mains 2022 exam for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is scheduled to be held from 27 September 2022. Candidates who registered for the exam can check the detailed UPPSC exam schedule.
As per the official notice, the UPPSC Mains 2022 exam will be organised in two shifts of three hours. Candidates can check the details and the entire schedule on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC mains written examination will have six compulsory and two optional papers. Each paper consists of 150 marks.
The first session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.
27 September 2022 – General Hindi in the first session and Essay in the second.
28 September 2022 – General Studies-I in the first session and General Studies-II in the second session.
29 September 2022 – General Studies-III in the first session and General Studies-IV in the second one.
1 October 2022 – Optional Subject Paper-I in first session and Optional Subject Paper-II in the second one.
Comprehension
Interpersonal skills including communication skills
Logical reasoning and analytical ability
Decision-making and problem-solving
General mental ability
Elementary Mathematics up to Class 10
Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, and Statistics
General English up to Class 10 level
General Hindi up to Class 10 level
This UPPSC recruitment drive is being held to recruit 250 PSC posts. Candidates who have qualified for the UPPSC prelims exam 2022 will be appearing for the UPPSC mains exam 2022. Candidates will have to appear for an interview round which will be the last part of the UPPSC selection process.
