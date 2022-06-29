UPSSSC PET 2022: Notification Released on upsssc.gov.in, How To Register

On 28 June 2022, UPSSSC (Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission) released the official notification regarding the PET (Preliminary Examination Test) application. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in to register.

The UPSSSC PET exam 2022 is for those candidates who want to apply for Group B and C posts. Candidates who will be successful in the UPSSSC PET 2022 exam will be eligible for UPSSSC Mains exam 2022.