UPSSSC PET 2022: Notification Released on upsssc.gov.in, How To Register

UPSSSC PET 2022 notification released, how can you register
(Photo: iStock)
On 28 June 2022, UPSSSC (Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission) released the official notification regarding the PET (Preliminary Examination Test) application. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in to register.
The UPSSSC PET exam 2022 is for those candidates who want to apply for Group B and C posts. Candidates who will be successful in the UPSSSC PET 2022 exam will be eligible for UPSSSC Mains exam 2022.
The last date for registration of UPSSSC PET 2022 is 27 July 2022. Candidates should note that after the last date they will not be able to register for UPSSC PET 2022 exam.
The UPSSSC PET exam 2022 will be conducted after the registration process is complete. The exact date will be available on the official website. Students should check the UPSSSC website daily for updates. Successful candidates in the UPSSSC PET exam 2022 will be eligible for the UPSSSC Mains exam 2022.
Eligible and interested candidates who want to apply for the UPSSSC PET exam should follow the below steps for registration.
Go to the official website of UPSSSC (upsssc.gov.in).
On the homepage, click on the 'Candidate Registration' link.
Fill in all the details carefully and complete the PET registration process. Save your PET registartion number.
After the registration is complete, go to the homepage and look for the 'Applicant Segment.'
Under the 'Applicant Segment', you will find a link 'Applicant's Dashboard (Login Thru PET REG. No.). Click on the link and you will be taken to the applicant authentication page.
Submit all the details and proceed to the fee payment.
The process is complete and now you can download and save your application form.
Take a printout of your UPSSSC PET 2022 application form for future reference.
The application fee for UPSSSC PET exam 2022 is Rs 185/- for General and OBC categories, Rs 95/- for SC/ST categories, and Rs 35/- for candidates belonging to the PwD category.
