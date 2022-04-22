UPSSSC Calendar 2022 Released: Steps To Check and Important Dates

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the exam calendar for the year 2022. The candidates appearing for the exam can check the dates on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET exam 2022 will be conducted on 18 September 2022. Last year, this exam was conducted on 20 August 2022. Besides the PET 2022 exams, the organisation has also released the dates for various exams to fill the different posts.

Know about the important dates and check the detailed highlights of the UPSSSC exam calendar here.