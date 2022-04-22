UPSSSC Calendar 2022 Released: Steps To Check and Important Dates

UPSSSC released the calendar for 2022 with the dates for all the important exams.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the exam calendar for the year 2022. The candidates appearing for the exam can check the dates on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
The UPSSSC PET exam 2022 will be conducted on 18 September 2022. Last year, this exam was conducted on 20 August 2022. Besides the PET 2022 exams, the organisation has also released the dates for various exams to fill the different posts.
Know about the important dates and check the detailed highlights of the UPSSSC exam calendar here.
Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, search for the notice board section
Then click on the latest link
You will be redirected to new page
A PDF will appear on the screen with all the details
You can download the PDF and take a print out as well
Health Worker Female main exam: 8 May 2022
Mandi Parishad exams for various posts: 22 May 2022
The assistant statistical officer and assistant research officer exam: 22 May 2022
State Lekhpal revenue accountant main exam: 19 June 2022
Supply inspector and lower assistant main exam: 29 June 2022
Assistant boring technician exam: 3 July 2022
Instructor main exam: 17 July 2022
Combined technical services exam: 7 August 2022
Forest guard and wildlife conservator officer: 21 August 2022
UPSSSC PET exam: 18 September 2022
Gram Vikas Adhikari VDO exam: Not yet announced
