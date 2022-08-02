UPSSSC Lekhpal Answer Key 2022 Out on upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Lekhpal Answer Key 2022 released on 1 August on the website
(Photo: iStock)
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys for the UP Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 on 1 August 2022.
Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment exam can download the answer keys from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
According to the notification released, the UPSSSC Lekhpal exam 2022 was held on Sunday, 31 July 2022. The examination was conducted at 501 centres in 12 districts of the state. Nearly 2.50 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Around 8,085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal will be filled through the recruitment.
Students will be able to raise objections to the answer key till 7 August 2022.
Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Answer Key link.
Enter your registration and roll numbers to log in.
The UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains answer key will be displayed on the screen
Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections against the answer key till 7 August 2022. For more details, visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)