UPSC NDA Exam Admit Card 2023 Release Date: Steps To Download the Hall Ticket

UPSC NDA Exam 2023 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to issue the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2023 anytime soon for the upcoming National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Exam.
Although, the concerned officials have not revealed the exact date and time of releasing the UPSC NDA NA Admit Card 2023, it is likely that the hall ticket will be out either in the last week of February or the first week of March.
Candidates must note down that the UPSC NDA and NA Exam will be officially conduced on Sunday, 16 April 2023.
Once released, the candidates can download the admit card on the official website of upsc.gov.in by following the below mentioned steps.
Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the "UPSC NDA NA Admit Card 2023"
A login page will be displayed on the screen
Enter the login details like registration number, date of birth, and password
Hit the submit option
Your UPSC NDA hall ticket will open on the screen
Check the details carefully
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
The UPSC NDA NA recruitment drive 2023 is being held to fill up 395 posts in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy.
