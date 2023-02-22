UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: 577 Vacancies, Apply From 25 Feb; Details Here
Check the important date, eligibility, age limit, and steps to apply for the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a short notice to with an aim to invite candidates to fill in online applications for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment.
Candidates willing to apply for any of the jobs mentioned above can apply online on the official website at https://www.upsconline.nic.in. the last date to apply is 17 March 2023. Know other details like important dates, application fee, eligibility criteria and steps to download application below.
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
First day to apply- 25 February 2023
Last Date to Apply- 17 March 2023
Exam Date- Ti be Announced Later
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
The candidates from the General, OBC, and EWRs categories have to pay Rs. 25 while the female candidates and candidates from SC/ ST/ PwD have to pay no online fees. The candidates will have to pay the fees online only.
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The age limit for this recruitment drive is 18-30 Years for EO/ AO and 18-35 years for APFC Posts. The date for the calculation of the age is 17.3.2023. The age Relaxation will be given as per the Rules of the Government.
Educational Qualification: There are 418 posts in total for the EO/ AO posts (UR- 204, SC-57, ST-28, OBC-78, EWS-51, PwBD-25) and the educational qualification is graduate. There are 159 vacancies for the post of APFC (UR- 68, SC-25, ST-12, OBC-38, EWS-16, PwBD-28) and the candidate must be a graduate.
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
The Selection Process for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 includes the following Stages:
Written Exam
Interview
Document Verification
Medical Examination
How to Apply for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023?
Candidates will have to check the eligibility from the UPSC EPFO Notification 2023
Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the 'Apply Online' link.
Fill out the application form
You will have to upload the required documents and pay the fees online.
Take the print of the application form
