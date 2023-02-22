UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: 577 Vacancies, Apply From 25 Feb; Details Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a short notice to with an aim to invite candidates to fill in online applications for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Candidates willing to apply for any of the jobs mentioned above can apply online on the official website at https://www.upsconline.nic.in. the last date to apply is 17 March 2023. Know other details like important dates, application fee, eligibility criteria and steps to download application below.