CRPF Admit Card 2023 for ASI Posts Likely To Be Out Today – Download Here

CRPF Admit Card: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is expected to release the admit cards for ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) Steno posts on 22 February 2023 on the official website – crpf.gov.in.

Once released, candidates can download and check the CRPF ASI Admi Card 2023 by following the below mentioned steps. Earlier, the concerned authorities released the CRPF admit card for HCM (Head Constable Ministerial) posts.

Candidates must remember that the CRPF ASI and HCM Exam 2023 will be conducted from 22 to 28 February 2023 through a CBT (computer-based test) mode.