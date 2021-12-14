UPSC DCIO, IB Result 2021 Declared: Here's How To Check

UPSC DCIO (Tech), IB result 2021 announced on upsc.gov.in
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) in Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check the result on the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in.
Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in
Go to 'What's New' section on home page
Click on 'Final Result: 27 Posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB' link
A new webpage will open on your screen
Click on the link
You will be directed to a PDF
Check your name in the list of selected candidates
Download and save it for future reference
As mentioned above, the final result for the DCIO (Tech), IB posts has been declared in the form of a list of 'recommended candidates for appointment to the posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB.' A total of 27 candidates have been selected for the final appointment.
"The marks of interviewed candidates, cut off marks, etc. will be uploaded on the commission's website after the completion of recruitment process or within thirty days, whichever is later," reads the official notification released by the UPSC.
For more details, candidates can check the official website of the UPSC.
