UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 DAF Released

UPSC Main Exam DAF: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 22 November, released the Detailed Application Form - I (DAF – I) for UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021.

Candidates who have cleared UPSC CSE prelims exam 2021 are required to fill DAF in order to apply for the UPSC CSE Main exam.

Qualified candidates can fill UPSC CSE DAF on the official website of the UPSC: upsc.gov.in.