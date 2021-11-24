UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 timetable released
The timetable of the civil services main exam 2021 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Candidates who are appearing for the examination can check the timetable on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Candidates must note that the selection procedure to the civil services involves three stages, namely a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a personal interview.
This time, the UPSC Civil services mains exam shall commence from 7 January 2022 and continue till 16 January 2022.
Candidates must note that the exam will be held in two sessions every day. The morning session shall be from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm and the afternoon session shall be conducted from 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm.
Only those candidates who qualified the preliminary exam held in October 2021 will be eligible for the main exam. And the candidates who qualify the main exam shall then be called for the final interview.
Candidates must also note that before the final stage interviews are conducted by UPSC, the candidates will be given an application form that they will be required to fill, along with the order of preferences they wish to be allocated to.
For more updates and details on the UPSC civil services main exam timetable, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
