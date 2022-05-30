UPSC CSE Result 2021 Declared, Shruti Sharma Gets AIR 1; Check Toppers List

UPSC CSE result declared. Check topper list
(Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 30 May 2022, announced the final result of Civil Services Main Examination (CSE) 2021. As per the norm, the final result has been declared on the basis of the result of the written part of CSE 2021, held in January 2022, and the interviews for Personality Test held in April-May 2022.
The result has been released on the official website of UPSC. Therefore, candidates who appeared for UPSC CSE 2022 main and interview round can check their results on upsc.gov.in.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the candidates who have qualified UPSC CSE 2021.
Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in
Click on 'Final Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021' under 'What's New' section on homepage
Click on the result link
UPSC CSE 2021 final result will appear on the screen
Check your name in the list of shortlisted candidates
Save the result for future reference
"Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result," reads the official notice released by UPSC.
