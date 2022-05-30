UPSC CSE Result 2021 Declared, Shruti Sharma Gets AIR 1; Check Toppers List

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 30 May 2022, announced the final result of Civil Services Main Examination (CSE) 2021. As per the norm, the final result has been declared on the basis of the result of the written part of CSE 2021, held in January 2022, and the interviews for Personality Test held in April-May 2022.

The result has been released on the official website of UPSC. Therefore, candidates who appeared for UPSC CSE 2022 main and interview round can check their results on upsc.gov.in.