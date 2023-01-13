UPSC CDS (I) 2022 Final Result Declared: Check upsc.gov.in; How to Download Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results for Combined Defence Services Examination (I) formally on Thursday, 12 January 2023. It is important to note that the candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to download the result as soon as possible from the official website. The CDS (I) 2022 final results are available on the official website - upsc.gov.in for the candidates to check their scores and download them. One must download the result soon.

