UPSC IFS Mains Result 2022 Released on upsc.gov.in, Steps to Download Result

UPSC released the result for the Union Public Service Commission Indian Forest Service, UPSC IFS Mains 2022 exam on 23 December 2022. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC IFS 2022 Exam can check and download the roll number-wise UPSC result PDF from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who will qualify for the written exam will have to appear for the Personality test. You will have to refer to the UPSC IFS 2022 result link for more details on the personality test cum interview which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

UPSC will issue the admit card for the UPSC IFS 2202 Interview soon. Candidates can keep checking the official website for updates. Know how can you download your UPSC IFS Result PDF 2022.