UPSC CDS 2021 Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result of Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 on Tuesday, 23 March. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in

The official notification reads that “6552 candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence”. The UPSC CDS 2021 exam was held on 7 February 2021.