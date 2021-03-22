UPSC is Recruiting for Deputy Secretary Level Posts, Check Details

Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing Sector), Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises - 1.
Deputy Secretary (Urban Water Management), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs - 1.
Deputy Secretary (Mining Legislation and Policy), Ministry of Mines - 1.
Deputy Secretary (Sagarmala and PPP), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways - 1.
Deputy Secretary (Electricity Distribution), Ministry of Power - 1.
Deputy Secretary (Rural Livelihood), Ministry of Rural Development - 1.
Deputy Secretary (Information Technologies), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation - 1.
Deputy Secretary (Iron/Steel Industry), Ministry of Steel - 1.
Eligibility
Any candidate applying for Deputy secretary level posts should have a minimum experience of 10 years. Candidates who can apply are:
Officers of any State/UT Government who are already working at equivalent level or are eligible for appointment to equivalent level in their cadre, with relevant experience.
Individuals working at comparable levels in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organizations, Universities, Recognized Research Institutes.
Individuals working at comparable levels in Private Sector Companies, Consultancy Organizations, International/Multinational Organisations.
Central Government employees are not eligible to apply for these posts.
Age Requirement : The minimum and maximum age limit for the Deputy Secretary level post are 32 and 40 years respectively.
Salary
Salary of the candidates selected will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC(approximate gross salary would be around Rs 1,19,000 including DA, Tpt Allowance & HRA in present level.