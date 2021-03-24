UPSC Civil Services Main 2020 Exam Result Declared, Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, 23 March, declared the result of Civil Services Main Examination 2020. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result from UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in.

The commission has released a list of roll number of candidates qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

The UPSC Civil Services main exam was held from 8-17 January 2021.