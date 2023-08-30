TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2023: Raise Objections Today; Details on tspsc.gov.in

The Telangana State Public Service Commission is gearing up to activate the TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key objection window on Wednesday, 30 August, for all the candidates. Everyone should note that the TSPSC Group 4 key 2023 objection window will open on the official website: tspsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can raise objections against the provisional key, if there are any, via the aforementioned website and the commission will review them. One should complete the process by the deadline.

It is important to note that the TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key objection window will open online only. You have to check the latest announcements on the website: tspsc.gov.in, to know more about the TSPSC Group 4 key 2023 objection-raising process. One should note that the final key will be based on the objections raised by candidates.