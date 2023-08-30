TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2023: Raise Objections Today; Details on tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key objection window will open on 30 August 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
The Telangana State Public Service Commission is gearing up to activate the TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key objection window on Wednesday, 30 August, for all the candidates. Everyone should note that the TSPSC Group 4 key 2023 objection window will open on the official website: tspsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can raise objections against the provisional key, if there are any, via the aforementioned website and the commission will review them. One should complete the process by the deadline.
It is important to note that the TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key objection window will open online only. You have to check the latest announcements on the website: tspsc.gov.in, to know more about the TSPSC Group 4 key 2023 objection-raising process. One should note that the final key will be based on the objections raised by candidates.
The TSPSC Group 4 key was released earlier by the commission. You must download the provisional key from the website and check the details carefully. Then, you can raise objections via the site till the last date.
According to the official details, the preliminary TSPSC Group 4 key 2023 was formally declared on 28 August. You can take a look at the answer key and download it online.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to raise objections against the TSPSC Group 4 key 2023 online:
Go to the official website of TSPSC: tspsc.gov.in.
Click on the TSPSC Group 4 key link on the homepage.
Enter the asked details and go to the next step.
Tap on the question for which you want to submit objections.
Submit the proof and check the details.
Download the objection page after completing the process.
