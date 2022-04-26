TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022: 16,614 Vacancies Available

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022 To Begin Soon.
(File Photo: IANS)
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released an official notification inviting interested candidates to apply for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable, Constable, Firemen, Warder, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Sub Inspector (SI), Station Fire Officer, and Deputy Jailor Posts.
The notification was released on 25 April 2022 on the official website at tslprb.in. It is a great opportunity since more than 16,000 posts are vacant. Candidates who have passed 12 or are college graduates can apply for the posts.
TS Police Notification - 25 April 2022
Starting Date of TS Police Constable Application Form - 2 May 2022
Last Date of TS Police Constable Application Form - 20 May 2022
|Post Code
|Post
|Salary (Rs.)
|No. of Vacancies
|21
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department
|24280-72850
|4965
|22
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department
|24280-72850
|4423
|23
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department
|24280-72850
|100
|24
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department
|24280-72850
|5010
|25
|Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department
|24280-72850
|390
|26
|Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department
|24280-72850
|610
|27
|Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department
|24280-72850
|136
|28
|Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department
|24280-72850
|10
|Post Code
|Name of the Post
|Salary (Rs.)
|No. of Vacancies
|11
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in Police Department
|42300 -115270
|414
|12
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) in Police Department
|42300 -115270
|66
|13
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department
|42300 -115270
|5
|14
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department
|42300 -115270
|23
|16
|Sub Inspector (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department
|42300 -115270
|12
|17
|Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department
|38890 -112510
|26
|18
|Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department
|38890 -112510
|8
|Post Code
|Name of the Post
|Salary (Rs.)
|No. of Vacancies
|34
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department
|24280-72850
|262
|35
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation
|24280-72850
|21
|36
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation
|24280-72850
|100
|]
|Post code
|Name of posts
|Slary (Rs.)
|Number of vacancies
|31
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department
|42300-115270
|22
|32
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department
|42300-115270
|3
|33
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department
|33750-99310
|8
SCT PC Civil and Equivalent Posts: 18 to 22 years
For SCT PCs IT & CO/Mechanic/Driver: 18 to 22 years
SCT SI Civil and Equivalent Posts: 21 to 25 years
SCT SI IT & CO/PTO/ASI FPB: 21 to 25 years
Preliminary Written Test (PWT)
Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Final Written Examination (FWE)
OC and BC Candidates with the local status of Telangana State applying for the Posts of SCT PC (Civil/AR/SAR CPL/TSSP), Constables in SPF, Firemen in TS Disaster Response & Fire Services Department, and Warders (Male)/Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department and All Other Candidates: Rs 800
SC and ST Candidates who are Local to Telangana State: Rs 400
SCT PC Civil and Equivalent Posts: Intermediate or its equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as of 1st July 2022.
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department: SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government. The candidate must possess Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Electronic, Mechanic Or Information Technology and Electronic System Maintenance Or Computer Operator and Programming Assistant Or Mechanic Consumer Electronics Or Electrician Or Vocational Intermediate in a) EET (Electronic Engineering Technician) b) ET (Electrical Technician) (old name Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical applications (E.W & SEA) after SSC) as on 1st July 2022.
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Wiremen Or Mechanic Motor vehicle Or Mechanic Diesel Or Fitter, as on 1st July 2022.
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: Intermediate examination or any other examination recognized by the State Board of Intermediate Education as of 1st July 2022 Or SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC. The candidate must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Auto Electrician Or Mechanic Motor vehicle Or Mechanic Diesel Or Fitter as of 1st July 2022.
For SCT SI Civil and Equivalent Posts: Graduation
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department: BE/BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering Or Electrical and Electronics Engineering Or Computer Engineering Or Information Technology
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department: Diploma in Electrical Engineering Or Mechanical Engineering Or Automobile Engineering
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department: Degree with Computer Science Or Computer Application Or Information Technology
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)