TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022: 16,614 Vacancies Available

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released an official notification inviting interested candidates to apply for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable, Constable, Firemen, Warder, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Sub Inspector (SI), Station Fire Officer, and Deputy Jailor Posts.

The notification was released on 25 April 2022 on the official website at tslprb.in. It is a great opportunity since more than 16,000 posts are vacant. Candidates who have passed 12 or are college graduates can apply for the posts.