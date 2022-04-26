TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022: 16,614 Vacancies Available

Know the selection process, eligibility criteria and salary for TSLPRB TS police recruitment posts.
Shivangani Singh
Jobs
Published:

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022 To Begin Soon.

|

(File Photo: IANS)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022 To Begin Soon.</p></div>

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released an official notification inviting interested candidates to apply for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable, Constable, Firemen, Warder, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Sub Inspector (SI), Station Fire Officer, and Deputy Jailor Posts.

The notification was released on 25 April 2022 on the official website at tslprb.in. It is a great opportunity since more than 16,000 posts are vacant. Candidates who have passed 12 or are college graduates can apply for the posts.

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • TS Police Notification - 25 April 2022

  • Starting Date of TS Police Constable Application Form - 2 May 2022

  • Last Date of TS Police Constable Application Form - 20 May 2022

Also ReadIndBank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 73 Field Staff and Other Posts

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022: SCT PC Civil and Equivalent Posts

Post CodePostSalary (Rs.)No. of Vacancies
21Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department24280-728504965
22Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department24280-728504423
23Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department24280-72850100
24Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department24280-728505010
25Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department24280-72850390
26Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department24280-72850610
27Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department24280-72850136
28Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department24280-7285010

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022: SCT SI Civil and Equivalent Posts

Post CodeName of the PostSalary (Rs.)No. of Vacancies
11Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in Police Department42300 -115270414
12Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) in Police Department42300 -11527066
13Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department42300 -1152705
14Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department42300 -11527023
16Sub Inspector (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department42300 -11527012
17Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department38890 -11251026
18Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department38890 -1125108

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022: SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver

Post CodeName of the PostSalary (Rs.)No. of Vacancies
34Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department24280-72850262
35Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation24280-7285021
36Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation24280-72850100
]

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022: SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB

Post codeName of postsSlary (Rs.)Number of vacancies
31Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department42300-11527022
32Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department42300-1152703
33Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department33750-993108

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

  • SCT PC Civil and Equivalent Posts: 18 to 22 years

  • For SCT PCs IT & CO/Mechanic/Driver: 18 to 22 years

  • SCT SI Civil and Equivalent Posts: 21 to 25 years

  • SCT SI IT & CO/PTO/ASI FPB: 21 to 25 years

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

  1. Preliminary Written Test (PWT)

  2. Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

  3. Final Written Examination (FWE)

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

  • OC and BC Candidates with the local status of Telangana State applying for the Posts of SCT PC (Civil/AR/SAR CPL/TSSP), Constables in SPF, Firemen in TS Disaster Response & Fire Services Department, and Warders (Male)/Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department and All Other Candidates: Rs 800

  • SC and ST Candidates who are Local to Telangana State: Rs 400

TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

  • SCT PC Civil and Equivalent Posts: Intermediate or its equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as of 1st July 2022.

  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department: SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government. The candidate must possess Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Electronic, Mechanic Or Information Technology and Electronic System Maintenance Or Computer Operator and Programming Assistant Or Mechanic Consumer Electronics Or Electrician Or Vocational Intermediate in a) EET (Electronic Engineering Technician) b) ET (Electrical Technician) (old name Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical applications (E.W & SEA) after SSC) as on 1st July 2022.

Also ReadESIC Recruitment 2022: Specialist Grade-II Vacancies Application Details
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Wiremen Or Mechanic Motor vehicle Or Mechanic Diesel Or Fitter, as on 1st July 2022.

  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: Intermediate examination or any other examination recognized by the State Board of Intermediate Education as of 1st July 2022 Or SSC or any other examination recognized by the State Government as being equivalent to SSC. The candidate must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Auto Electrician Or Mechanic Motor vehicle Or Mechanic Diesel Or Fitter as of 1st July 2022.

  • For SCT SI Civil and Equivalent Posts: Graduation

  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department: BE/BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering Or Electrical and Electronics Engineering Or Computer Engineering Or Information Technology

  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department: Diploma in Electrical Engineering Or Mechanical Engineering Or Automobile Engineering

  • Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department: Degree with Computer Science Or Computer Application Or Information Technology

Also ReadDRDO 2020 MTS CEPTAM: Recruitment for 1,817 Posts Cancelled, Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT