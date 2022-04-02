DRDO 2020 MTS CEPTAM: Recruitment for 1,817 Posts Cancelled, Details Here

DRDO 2020 MTS CEPTAM is cancelled, the reason is still unknown.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released an official notification about the cancellation of recruitment against the DRDO entry test 2019-20/MTS advertisement published 21-27 December 2019.
The candidates who had applied for the DRDO 2020 MTS CEPTAM Recruitment and were waiting for the exam dates to be announced will have to keep an eye on the official website for more updates.
There were a total of 1,817 vacancies for posts like Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial Post, etc. that were to be filled through this recruitment process. The reason for the cancellation of the recruitment process is still unknown.
The official notice read as follows, "'It is hereby informed that the further processing of recruitment against the DRDO Entry Test: 2019-20/MTS advertisement published in the Employment News dated 21-27 December 2019 stands canceled."
The online registration for DRDO 2020 MTS CEPTAM began on 23 December 2019 and ended on 23 January 2020.
The number of posts available for various categories were as follows:
SC -163
ST- 114
OBC- 503
EWS- 188
Unreserved- 849
Total- 1817
Every year the recruitment process is conducted by the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the process involves Tier-1 screening and Tier-2 final selection process.
