TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022: TNPSC Releases Recruitment Details

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) notified on Wednesday, 23 February, that they are accepting recruitment to the posts in Combined Civil Services Examination - II.

TNPSC also stated that there are 116 vacancies for posts where the selection process includes three stages. The three stages of selection process are prelims, mains, and interview.

Around 5413 vacancies are there for jobs where the selection process is done in two stages that are prelims and mains.

All the details about job vacancies can be checked on the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in. where the notification was published on 23 February.

TNPSC has made it clear that the last date to apply for the vacancies is 23 March 2022. The candidates who are interested to apply can get the information on the official website.