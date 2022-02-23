TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022: TNPSC Releases Recruitment Details

The last application date is 23 March 2022. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) notified on Wednesday, 23 February, that they are accepting recruitment to the posts in Combined Civil Services Examination - II.
TNPSC also stated that there are 116 vacancies for posts where the selection process includes three stages. The three stages of selection process are prelims, mains, and interview.
Around 5413 vacancies are there for jobs where the selection process is done in two stages that are prelims and mains.
All the details about job vacancies can be checked on the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in. where the notification was published on 23 February.
TNPSC has made it clear that the last date to apply for the vacancies is 23 March 2022. The candidates who are interested to apply can get the information on the official website.
The application process will end by 23 March 2022 and the preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on 21 May. The timings of the exam are between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm.
Candidates interested to apply have to finish the process within the last date. The ones who complete the application process on time will be considered for the exam.
The candidates interested to apply for TNPSC CSSE Group 2 Recruitment 2022 have to be 18 years or above. The maximum age limit for all candidates, excluding SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCMs), and BCMs is 32 years.
Different job posts require different educational qualifications so the candidates need to visit the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in. to check the criteria for the posts they are interested in.
The applicants who have not registered need to pay a one-time registration fee of Rs 150. The interested applicants need to get registered through the One Time Online Registration System.
Candidates applying for TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Recruitment have to also pay the Preliminary Examination Fee of Rs 100.
Applicants can check all these details on the official website and apply for the job post before the last date.
The TNPSC official website has released a notification on 23 February 2022 regarding this, stating all the necessary information for the applicants.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)