SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration Window to Close on 31 August

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021, on 31 August 2021.

In its new notice, SSC has reiterated that aspiring candidates should submit their applications before the closing date, and not wait for the last date. It also stated that no further extension of the last date for submission of online applications will be granted.

Therefore, candidate willing to apply for the above mentioned exams, can do it on SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in.