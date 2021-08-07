SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2019 Answer Key Released

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 6 August, released the Tentative Answer Key along with Candidates’ Response Sheets for recruitment of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019.

Candidates who appeared in the exam for any of the above mentioned posts can check the answer key and response sheet on SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in.

If candidates have any doubt regarding the answer key, then can challenge it on the website till 6 PM, 9 August 2021.

"Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 06.08.2021 (06:00 PM) to 09.08.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 09.08.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances," reads the official notice.