SSC CGL, JE, MTS, Steno Exams 2021 Schedule Released: Check Dates

"The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic," reads the official notice.

For further updates, candidates are advised to visit SSC's official website.

SSC, on 4 August, also released the admit card of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 examination 2020 for North Western region, Central region and Madhya Pradesh region.

Candidates who have registered for CGL tier 1 exam from any of the above mentioned regions can download the admit cards form their respective regional websites.