SSC GD Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Soon: Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

SSC GD Answer Key 2023 Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the General Duty (GD) Constable Answer key anytime soon on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Once released, the candidates would be able to download and check the SSC GD Answer Key 2023 PDF by following the steps mentioned below.

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2023 was held by the concerned authorities from 10 to 14 February 2023 via a CBT mode across different examination centres in India.