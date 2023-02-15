SSC MTS 2023: Application Ends on 17 February - Steps To Apply Here

SSC MTS 2023: The application process is about to end soon. Check details below.
(Photo: iStock)
SSC MTS 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is currently conducting the recruitment for the MTS (multi-tasking staff) non-technical and Havaldars. Eligible and interested candidates must note down that the application process is going to conclude soon.
The number of posts for MTS is 10880, and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN is 529. To apply for the SSC MTS Posts 2023, follow the below mentioned easy and simple steps.
According to official notification issued by the SSC, the last date to register for the SSC MTS recruitment 2023 is 17 February, 11 pm. Candidates who want to make any changes in their online applications must remember that the correction window will open on 23 February and close on 24 February 2023.
No candidate would be allowed to make any changes in the application form once the application window is closed.
SSC MTS Exam 2023 will be conducted by the concerned officials in the month of April in a CBT mode. The exact examination date has not been officially announced yet. Once released, the same will be updated here. To know more details, please click here.
Check this space regularly for the latest updates of SSC MTS 2023.
Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.
Go to the registration section, if not already registered.
Complete the registration and note down the login credentials.
Go to the homepage, search and click on the direct link for SSC MTS- Recruitment Non-Technical & Havaldars 2023.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will be displayed on the screen.
Enter the login details and submit.
An SSC MTS application form 2023 will show up.
Enter the required details carefully.
Upload documents and pay the application fee.
Submit the form once all the details are completely filled.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
The last date to pay SSC MTS application fee is 19 February 2023, 11 pm. Also, the last date of payment via a bank challan is 20 February. The bank challan must be created only during the working hours of bank.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)