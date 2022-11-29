SSC Exams Schedule 2023: Check Out the Exam Dates of CGL, CHSL & GD Constable

SSC Exams Schedule & Calendar 2023: CHSL, GD Constable and Steno, CGL Important Dates Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a complete schedule of SSC Exams 2023 on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The commission has issued an official notification on the aforementioned website, mentioning the examination dates of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2021 Skill Test, Combined Higher Secondary Examination 2021 Skill Test, Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2022, and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (Skill Test). Let us check out the complete SSC schedule of examinations below.
According to the official notice released by the SSC, following is the schedule of exams that will be held in the upcoming year, 2023.
CGL Exam 2021 (Skill Test): 4 January to 5 January 2023.
Combined Higher Secondary Examination 2021 (Skill Test): 6 January 2023.
Constables (GD) in CAPFS, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2022 (CBE): 10 January to 14 February 2023.
Stenographer Grade C & D Examination 2022 (Skill Test): 15 February to 16 February 2023.
For more details, check out the direct link.
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Latest News' section.
Search the direct link for 'SSC Exams Schedule 2023', released on 24 November 2022.
Click on the direct link that reads as "Important Notice:Schedule of Examinations".
A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check out the examination schedule carefully.
Download, save. and print for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)