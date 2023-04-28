SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Check CHSL, MTS and SI Exam Dates at ssc.nic.in

SSC has released the SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 and candidates who were waiting for the new exam dates for all SSC exams can check and download the schedule and exam dates from the official website at www.ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released SSC Calendar 2023-24 for SSC Exams along with the notification release date, online application dates, and tentative exam dates for various exams that will be conducted to fill in the posts under SSC in the coming year. SSC has released the complete SSC Calendar for the year 2023-24. Have a look at the registration dates and steps to download SSC Calendar 2023-23 below.