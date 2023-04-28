SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Check CHSL, MTS and SI Exam Dates at ssc.nic.in

Check CHSL, MTS and SI Exam Dates
(Photo: iStock)
SSC has released the SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 and candidates who were waiting for the new exam dates for all SSC exams can check and download the schedule and exam dates from the official website at www.ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released SSC Calendar 2023-24 for SSC Exams along with the notification release date, online application dates, and tentative exam dates for various exams that will be conducted to fill in the posts under SSC in the coming year. SSC has released the complete SSC Calendar for the year 2023-24. Have a look at the registration dates and steps to download SSC Calendar 2023-23 below.
Every year SSC conducts various national level examinations that provides opportunities to lakhs of candidates to opt for government job profiles. As per the latest SSC Exam Calendar 2023, SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2023 will be conducted from 2nd to 22nd August 2023 while the SSC MTS 2023 Exam will be conducted from 2nd to 28th August 2023.
SSC has notified all the tentative exam dates for SSC Exams with the SSC Calendar 2023 at the official website of SSC.
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022- 6th Dec 2022 to 5th Jan 2023
SSC MTS 2022 Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2022- 25th January to 24th February 2023
Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023- 24th February to 17th March 2023
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023- 1st April to 1st May 2023
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023- 9th May to 8th June 2023
SSC MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023- 18th January to 17th February 2023
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023- 20th July to 13th August 2023
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022- 26th July to 16th August 2023
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023- 2nd August to 23rd August 2023
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023- 22nd August to 12th Sep 2023
Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited Departmental
Competitive Examination, 2014- 2017- 1st Sep 20231st Sep to 22nd Sep 2023
SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2018 – 2019- 8th Sep to 29th Sep 2023
Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2018- 2019- 15th Sep to 9th Oct 2023
JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2019 – 2020- 22nd Sep to 13th Oct 2023
Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2018- 2022- 29th Sep to 20th Oct 2023
JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2021 – 2022- 6th Oct to 27th Oct 2023
SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2020 – 2022- 13th Oct to 2nd Nov 2023
Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2020- 2022- 20th Oct to 9th Nov 2023
SSC MTS 2022 Exam Date- 2 to 19 May and 13 to 20 June
SSC CPO 2022 Tier 2 exam Date- 2 May 2023
SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 exam Date- 26 June 2023
SSC Selection Post Phase 11 & Selection Posts-Ladakh/ 2023- 27 to 30 June 2023
SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 exam Date- 14 to 27 July 2023
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, tap on “Exam Calendar” tab at the top menu.
A new page will open where in you will find the exam calendar for the upcoming year.
Click on the “Download” button at the top of the exam calendar to download the PDF file on the device.
You can open the SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 using a PDF reader.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)