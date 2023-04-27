CISCE ISC, ICSE Board Result 2023: Check Result Date, Time & More Updates

CICSE board exams 2023 results for both classes 10 and 12 are most likely to be released in the first week of May. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the 10th and 12th board exams in the months of February and March this year. Currently, the board is processing the answer sheets of the students who appeared for the CISCE board exams 2023.

After the release of the CISCE board exam results, students who appeared for the CICSE board exams 2023 can check their results on the official website at www.cisce.org. Check below the steps to check and download the CISCE ISC, ICSE Board Result.