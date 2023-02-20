SSC ER Admit Card for CHSL Tier-1 Posts Release Date Soon - Latest Details Here

SSC ER Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission Easter Region (SSC ER) is expected to release the CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) Tier-1 admit card anytime soon on the official website, sscer.org.

Once released, candidates who have applied for the SSC ER CHSL Tier-1 exam can download and check the admit card by following the below mentioned steps. The SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2022 will be conducted from 9 to 21 March 2023.

Recently, SSC issued an official notification for checking the online status of SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam applications. If you want to know the application status for CHSL (10+2) Examination 2022, please click here.