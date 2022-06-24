SSC CHSL 2022 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till 27 June, Know Details

SSC CHSL answer key released, download from official site
SSC (Staff Selection Commission) CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) 2022 answer key was released on the official site, ssc.nic.in on 22 June 2022. Candidates can now download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key to check their scores. Also they can raise concerns or objections, if any, till 27 June 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Tier 1 CHSL (10+2) Exam, 2021 from 24 May 2022 to 10 June 2022. The SSC combined higher secondary level (10+2) tier 1 exam, 2021 was conducted across different examination centers in the country.
The SSC CHSL exam is conducted for recruitment of various jobs including data entry operators, junior secretariat assistant, lower divisional clerk, and so on.
Eligible candidates have to go through different rounds for qualifying the SSC CHSL exam. The SSC CHSL exam is conducted in different tiers. Candidates who qualify the tier 1 exam have to appear in the tier 2 exam, which is a descriptive offline examination comprising 100 marks. Candidates successful in the tier 2 examination have to appear in the tier 3 examination which includes skill and typing test. Finally, candidates who qualify all the tiers of SSC CHSL are declared successful and have to complete the further process.
The tentative answer key for SSC CHSL exam 2021 was released on the official site on 22 June 2022. Follow the below steps to download your SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2022:
Go to the official website of SSC (ssc.nic.in).
On the homepage, you will see a section 'Latest News'.
In the latest news section, click on the link 'Uploading of Answer Keys Along With Candidates' Response Sheet of CHSE (tier 1)' - direct link.
You will see a document with all the information about SSC CHSL tentative answer key. In the end of the document you will find a link for 'Tentative SSC CHSL Answer Key'.
Click on the link and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
Enter you roll number and password as per the admission certificate and hit the login button.
The tentative answer key for the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam, 2021 will be displayed on your screen. Download and save the answer key.
You should take a printout of the tentative SSC CHSL 2022 answer key, same may not be available later.
Candidates should remember that the SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2022 available on the official site of SSC is tentative. Candidates can raise their challenges and objections against SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key from 22 June 2022 to 27 June 2022, 8 pm against a fee payment of Rs 100 for each questions/ answer challenged. After 27 June (8 pm), no objection or challenge against SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key will be accepted and then a final answer key for SSC CHSL Tier 1 will be released and that will be notified separately.
