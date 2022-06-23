SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 1 Answer Key Released: How To Check & Raise Objections

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, released the tentative Answer Keys Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier-I) 2021. Candidates' response sheets have also been released along with the official answer key.

