SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 1 Answer Key Released: How To Check & Raise Objections

Here' how to check SSC CHSL answer key.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, released the tentative Answer Keys Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier-I) 2021. Candidates' response sheets have also been released along with the official answer key.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 2022 Answer key and response sheets have been released on the official website of the SSC. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to visit ssc.nic.in to check the answer key and and raise objections against it, if any.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check and downloads SSC CHSL 2021 answer key.
Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Click on 'Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheet of CHSLE-2021 (Tier-I)' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a PDF
Read the details carefully
Click on 'Link for Candidates’ Response Sheet, Tentative Answer Keys and for Submission of Representation, if any' link available in the PDF
A new webpage will open on your screen
Click on Submit
Enter your SSC CHSL 2022 roll number and password
Click on Login
Your SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen
Download and save the answer key and response sheet for future reference
Candidates can raise challenge(s) against the answer keys till 27 June 2022 (8 pm). They will be required to pay Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.
