SSC CGL 2023 Notification Out: Check Full Schedule and Important Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2023 notification on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
As per the notification, the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 registration starts from 3 April and the last date to apply is 3 May, 11 pm.
Interested and eligible candidates who are want to apply for the SSC CGL 2023 Examination must go through the notification available on the aforementioned website to check all the important details like eligibility, application fee, examination date, and more.
Here is the full schedule of SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam, according to the official notification.
Registration Stat Date: 3 April 2023.
Registration End Date: 3 May 2023, 11 pm.
Last Date for Online Fee Payment: 4 May 2023, 11 pm.
Last Date for Challan Generation: 4 May 2023, 11 pm.
Last Date pf Payment Via Challan: 5 May 2023 (Only during working hours of bank).
Correction Window Opens: 7 May 2023.
Correction Window Closes: 8 May 2023, 11 pm.
SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Dates: 14 to 27 July 2023.
The SSC is holding the CGL 2023 Recruitment drive to fill up different Group B and Group C vacancies available in the ministries, tribunals, and government departments.
