Kerala KTET Exam 2023: Registration Starts From 3 April: Steps To Download Here

According to an official notification, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will commence the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, KTET March registration process for Kerala KTET Exam 2023 from 3 April on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the KTET March 2023 must follow the below mentioned steps.

This year the KTET Exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm while as the second shift will start from 2 pm and end on 4:30 pm.