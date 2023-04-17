Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019TS SSC Result 2023 to be Out Soon; How to Check Manabadi Telangana 10th Result

TS SSC Result 2023 to be Out Soon; How to Check Manabadi Telangana 10th Result

The exact date and time for the TS SSC Result 2023 has not been announced officially.
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

Here are the steps to download and check the TS SSC Result 2023

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here are the steps to download and check the TS SSC Result 2023</p></div>

TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana conducts the TS SSC, the State Secondary School Certificate(TS SSC) exams and the same got over 13 April 2023. The board can announce the SSC Class 10th result 2023 anytime soon. The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 will be available on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in after the result is declared. According to the academic date sheet, the Telangana SSC examination was conducted from 3 to 13 April 3 2023 in a single shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

As per the reports, TS SSC Result 2023 is likely to be announced in the month of May 2023. However, students should wait for an official confirmation from the board.

Also ReadAP Inter Results 2023 To Be Out Soon: Direct Link and Steps To Check Result Here

How to Check Telangana TS SSC Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Telangana SSC Public Examinations April 2023 Result’.

  • You will have to enter your credentials and submit your details to login.

  • Your Telangana TS SSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

  • You can download and take a printout for future reference.

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for verification of their marks through their respective schools. A student can apply for the supplementary examination if he wishes to re-appear for the exam. Students who fail in one or more subjects can apply for supplementary exams, the final opportunity to pass the class 10 exams.

Also ReadOSSC Accountant Admit Card 2023 Declared: Download From ossc.gov.in; Dates Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT